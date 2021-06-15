“It’s been one of those quiet off-seasons you dream about”: Aaron Rodgers talks ahead of The Match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a Zoom call with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau to discuss the upcoming golf face off the four will have, but Aaron Rodgers was still asked about his off-season amid the controversy surrounding the long time quarterback and the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s been one of those quiet off-seasons you dream about,” Rodgers said. “Where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly, and that’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on. You know, I think that’s what this offseason has been about. It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it not feeling like I have to go anywhere. but still be an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great.”

Rodgers did have one obligation, which was to attend the Packers mandatory mini camp last week. No word yet on whether or not he will be fined or if the Packers will excuse him.

During the interview, Rodgers is seen wearing a t-shirt that reads ‘I’m offended.’ This could be related to Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy calling the quarterback a “complicated fella” last week.

While the rest of us are going to have to sit and wait to see if Rodgers will show up to training camp, I can guess we will all be tuning in to The Match on July 6.