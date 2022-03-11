GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced its plans for a price increase Friday for their 2022 season.

According to officials, the NFL’s enhanced schedule will impact the Packers’ home schedule for the first time. While NFC teams are slated to host a ninth regular-season home game this year, the Packers have been designated for a neutral-site international game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, instead.

Officials say ticket prices are expected to increase between $4 and $7 per game, depending on the location.

“This increase keeps our ticket prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL. We feel this reflects an excellent value for the Lambeau Field game day experience, while also allowing us to maintain a fair visiting team share for our partner NFL teams,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Variable pricing will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2022 will cost:

End zone seats – $62 for preseason, $123 for the regular season (in 2021, prices were $58 and $118, respectively).

South end zone, 700 Level – $63 for preseason, $125 for the regular season (in 2021, prices were $61 and $121, respectively).

South end zone, 600 Level – $67 for preseason, $134 for the regular season (in 2021, prices were $64 and $129, respectively).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $71 for preseason, $141 for the regular season (in 2021, prices were $69 and $134, respectively).

Between the 20-yard lines – $78 for preseason, $156 for the regular season (in 2021, prices were $74 and $149, respectively).

For more information about how the enhanced NFL schedule and the international games impact ticket prices, click here.