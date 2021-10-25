Report: Packers defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers may be without their defensive coordinator for Thursday’s important game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Green Bay’s defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will ‘surely miss’ the Packers’ game against the Cardinals.
While Barry could miss Thursday’s game, he will reportedly still be part of the planning virtually.
The Cardinals are 7-0 adding significance to Thursday’s game as the winner will hold an all-important tie-breaker when it comes down to possible playoff seeding.
The Packers defeated the Washington Football Team 24-10 on Sunday, which was the team’s sixth straight victory.
