Report: Rodgers tells those close to him he does plan to play for the Packers

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers out runs New Orleans Saints’ Jabari Greer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 28-27.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport and sources, Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had indicated he does plan to play for the team this season.

A tweet by Rapoport says that General Manager Brian Gutekunst has said he’s “hopeful” for a positive outcome.

Just last week there were reports that Rodgers had turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid NFL player.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories