GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A combination of eight people were arrested or ejected from Monday night’s win against the Detriot Lions.
According to the Green Bay Police Department, four people were arrested and another four people were ejected. Those that were ejected, were removed for different misconduct violations during the game.
There was no further information provided on the reason for the arrests/ejections.
The Green Bay Packers rebounded from their week one loss with a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
Both Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers had four touchdowns.
Latest Stories
- Titletown troublemakers: Multiple people arrested & ejected at home opener
- Aaron Jones loses pendant carrying father’s ashes, believes it came off in endzone
- Where and when to see September’s Full Harvest Moon
- Former Packers Brandon Bostick opens up about the 2014 NFC Championship Game and mental health seven years later
- Packers elevate Equanimeous St. Brown off of practice squad