Training Camp Report: Rodgers a ‘professional thrower of the football’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers held a closed walk thru on Wednesday, but more headlines were made at the podium with Aaron Rodgers and company at the mic.

News and Notes

Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” and there have been some positive conversations.

Green Bay signed defensive lineman Josh Avery on Wednesday. The first-year player out of Southeast Missouri State spent the offseason with Seattle after signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Avery played early this year with the Alphas of The Spring League.

Tight end Josiah Deguara was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform List, according to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Deguara tore his ACL in Green Bay’s week four win over Atlanta last season. The 2020 third-round pick out of Cincinnati played in two games last season and registered one touchdown before the injury.

Linebacker Ray Wilborn was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

They Said It

Aaron Rodgers on his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst: “I think it’s a work in progress, for sure. I mean, I think relationships aren’t formed in a matter of a couple days. There’s times where the respect grows, and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationship that you can have involves your friends and loved ones, involve conversations that flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months, and pick up right where you left off. There’s no break in communication, there’s no forced conversation. You’ve got to hit this person up because it’s on your to-do list. It’s all about wanting to have those conversations and wanting to be in conversations like that. We’ve had a couple conversations, been positive conversations.”

Allen Lazard on Rodgers not missing a beat to start training camp: “He’s not a quarterback. He’s a professional thrower of the ball. You really watch and study his film, just the way that he’s able to throw the ball, especially in the bad positions he’s in, it’s not recommended by a lot of coaches. His body positions, jumping, twisting, looking off defenders, the timing of things. He’s just like a kid back there playing backyard football. It’s a blessing to be able to play with him, alongside him, and something I don’t take for granted because a lot of the passes he makes are unbelievable.”