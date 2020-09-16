2021 Football Hall of Fame candidates announced

CANTON, OH. (AP) — Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.

In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member panel: the 15 modern-era finalists, and the recently nominated Drew Pearson (senior); Bill Nunn (contributor); and Tom Flores (coach).

Enshrinement at the hall in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August, when members of the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will enter the football shrine. The 2020 class could not be enshrined due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be honored next summer.

That class has players Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Alex Karras, Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle; coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.

Returning finalists from last year are receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca; defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs John Lynch and LeRoy Butler.

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (24) talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field in Detroit. The former Lions superstar said the team wanted him to change his story regarding one of the many concussions he had during his nine-year NFL career. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton manning talks with former teammate and current Houston Texans assistant coach Wes Welker prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

St. Louis Rams’ Wes Welker runs with the ball during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White speaks during a Falcons Ring of Honor ceremony during half time of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) is chased down by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Nick Marshall (41) during an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson speaks to reporters during a news conference Friday, March 15, 2013, in Atlanta. Jackson had 1,042 yards rushing and four touchdowns with the Rams last season. It was his eighth straight season with more than 1,000 yards rushing. (AP Photo/David Tulis)

St. Louis Rams’ Steven Jackson reacts after scoring against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2006, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Rams, 24-22. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller, acknowledges fans during a halftime ceremony honoring former Steelers players during halftime of the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FILE – In this file photo from Feb. 1, 2009, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heath Miller (83) runs wth the ball during the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Fla. Steelers tight end Heath Miller retired on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, after an 11-year career with the franchise that included a pair of Super Bowl titles. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

New York Jets’ D’Brickashaw Ferguson laughs while speaking to the media about retirement during a press conference on Thursday, April 14, 2016 at the team’s practice facility in Florham Park, N.J. . (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Jets tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson (60) sets to block against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2015, file phioto, Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Logan Mankins sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Logan Mankins is retiring after 11 NFL seasons. The Bucs announced Mankins’ decision Monday, March 7, 2016, with general manager Jason Licht calling the 33-year-old “one of the toughest, most intelligent and skilled players at his position” that he’s ever seen. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans (59) is blocked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Logan Mankins (70) during an NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Brad Penner)

Chicago Bears linebacker Jared Allen (69) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears linebacker Jared Allen (69) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass as Chicago Bears outside linebacker Jared Allen (69) is blocked by Seahawks’ tackle Russell Okung, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen (69) talk to defensive tackle Kevin Williams (93) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams (93) and teammates leave the field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller (28) runs past Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams (93) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 16, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck is honored at half time of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck, right, sacks Washington Redskins’ Kirk Cousins (12) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Tuck signed with the Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FedEx Express courier Steve Seda and New York Giants’ defensive end Justin Tuck are seen at the FedEx Delivery of Lombardi Trophy on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Brian Ach/AP Images for FedEx)

New England Patriots middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) walks to the sidelines after a Denver Broncos touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) shares a laugh with teammate middle linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) during a joint practice between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints at the Saint’s NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Chicago Bears’ Charles Tillman waves to fans during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Charles Tillman speaks at a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, July 22, 2016, after signing a one-day contract with the Chicago Bears so he can officially retire as a member of the team that drafted him in 2003. Tillman spent his first 12 seasons with the Bears and went to two Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl with them. Last season he started 12 games with the Carolina Panthers before suffering a season-ending knee injury and missed the team’s run to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)

Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) gives a thumbs off as he leaves the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) waits for a play to begin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Latest Stories