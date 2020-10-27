All in? Lions trade for DE Everson Griffin

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffin warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Mark Reis)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – Veteran defensive end Everson Griffin is coming back to the NFC North after a short stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Tuesday afternoon the Detroit Lions announced they acquired Griffin from Dallas for a 2021 6th round conditional draft pick. Griffin signed with Dallas this offseason but was made available for trade as the Cowboys try to cut bait after a nightmare start to their season.

Griffin will not be available to play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts due to Covid-19 protocols. He is expected to make his Lions debut on November 8th against the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffin knows Minnesota well, he was drafted by the Vikings in 2010 and played their for 10 years before signing with Dallas prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Revenge game anyone?

