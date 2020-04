LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finalized a one-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle after being drafted out of Texas A&M with the No. 31 overall pick in 2016.

He figures to replace Kyle Long at right guard after the Bears released the three-time Pro Bowl pick who was limited the past four seasons by injuries.