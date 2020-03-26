Bears finalize 2-year deal with former All-Pro TE Graham

Bew FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Jimmy Graham reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis. The Chicago Bears have finalized a two-year contract with Graham on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, FIle)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham and one-year deals with six other players.

Bew FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham runs after making a catch during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis. The Chicago Bears have finalized a two-year contract with Graham on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Graham has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay.

He spent his first five years with the Saints when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office.

The Bears announced one-year contracts with former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and former Dolphins and Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas.

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Saturday, March 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Photo Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs

They also re-signed safety Deon Bush, defensive end Brent Urban, long snapper Patrick Scales and quarterback Tyler Bray.