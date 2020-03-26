Cardinals Chandler Jones donating 150,000 meals

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is donating 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York, to help families dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones said in a statement that “these are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York. There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference.”

Jones set a Cardinals franchise record with 19 sacks last season.