Cardinals Chandler Jones donating 150,000 meals

NFL
Posted: / Updated:
Chandler Jones

Photo Courtesy Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is donating 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York, to help families dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones said in a statement that “these are really tough times and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York. There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference.”

Jones set a Cardinals franchise record with 19 sacks last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020"

Vaping Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Deaths"

Unemployment Benefits guide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Benefits guide"

Precious Metals 3-25-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-25-2020"

Stocks 3-25-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-25-2020"

906 Adventure Team upcoming events still on track

Thumbnail for the video titled "906 Adventure Team upcoming events still on track"