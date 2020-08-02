Detroit QB Stafford goes on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DETROIT (AP) — One of the NFL’s standout quarterbacks is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Matthew Stafford was put on the list by the Detroit Lions, according to the league’s transactions report Saturday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

The 32-year-old Stafford is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there. Stafford is entering his 12th season with Detroit after being drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

Stafford’s wife Kelly had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor.

