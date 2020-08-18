Golladay wants to stay with Lions, hopeful for new deal soon

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs through a drill at the Lions NFL football camp practice, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Kenny Golladay has earned the right to get paid well in the NFL, and he plans do that in Detroit.

The Pro Bowl receiver reiterated that he intends to sign a contract extension with the Lions.

He has one year left on his deal. Clearly the Lions want Golladay on their roster for years to come.

Golladay is hopeful his agent and the Lions will agree on a new deal before the team opens the pandemic-altered season Sept. 13 at home against the Chicago Bears.

