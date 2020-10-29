Green Bay Nation: Packers bounce back, prepare for a desperate Vikings team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Welcome back Davante Adams! 13 receptions, 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking ahead to the Vikings, Kirk Cousins a threat? How much of a factor will Dalvin Cook be and is it too soon to say Preston Smith is back?

This week on Top Five Tweets, hot sauce in the eye, DK Metcalf taking down everyone’s dreams and the Falcons are sadder than sad.

In this week’s Challenge or No Challenge, will Dalvin Cook be limited to under 100 yards? Davante Adams going to continue to eat against Minnesota and will Jaire Alexander shut down more wide receivers?

The Green Bay Nation gang have all their picks in and none of us are taking the Vikings.

Latest Stories