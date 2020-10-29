Lions face Colts, going for Patricia’s 1st 3-game win streak

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Indianapolis Colts hoping to win three straight games for the first time in three seasons under coach Matt Patricia. The Colts are aiming to improve to 3-0 coming off bye weeks with coach Frank Reich. The Colts rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Cincinnati in their last game. The Lions had luck on their side in their last win. Atlanta running back Todd Gurley scored a TD by mistake and gave Detroit a chance to drive for a winning touchdown and Matthew Stafford took advantage with no time on the clock.
