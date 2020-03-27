Lions, linebacker Reggie Ragland agree to deal

NFL
Posted: / Updated:
Reggie Ragland

Photo Courtesy CBS Sports

featured local stories

More Local News

DETROIT (AP) — According to a person with knowledge of the deal, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland.

He started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season.

The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs. Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/27/2020"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office protects employees and inmates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office protects employees and inmates"

Chemotherapy Rooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chemotherapy Rooms"

Precious Metals 3-26-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-26-2020"

Stocks 3-26-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-26-2020"

Salvation Army open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army open"