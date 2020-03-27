Lions, linebacker Reggie Ragland agree to deal

DETROIT (AP) — According to a person with knowledge of the deal, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland.

He started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season.

The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs. Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts.