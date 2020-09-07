Lions make it official with signing of Adrian Peterson

Washington running back Adrian Peterson (26) runs on the field during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have announced the signing of Adrian Peterson. The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington.

He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list.

He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.

Peterson’s 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in rushing in any of the past six seasons.

Detroit opens the season this weekend at home against Chicago.

