Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/Covid-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday afternoon that they have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The news was confirmed by several NFL insiders on Twitter:

Here is an official statement from the Lions organization.

The Lions are scheduled to play their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 pm ET.

Stafford is considered a “high-risk, close contact” from a non-team member. His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests according to Adam Schefter.

Chase Daniels currently sits 2nd on the Lions depth chart at the quarterback position and will likely get the start if Stafford is unable to go.

Latest Posts