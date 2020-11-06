Lions put Jalen Elliott on reserve/COVID-19 list

(AP) – The Detroit Lions have put safety Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Detroit also put linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Matthew Stafford on the list earlier in the week.

Coach Matt Patricia wouldn’t discuss Stafford’s status for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

“Commenting on his availability for the game would fall into the category of commenting on his health status,” Patricia said Thursday. “Trying to respect league rules and also out of respect for the player, I can’t comment on any of those things, other than just, again, what his status is on the roster.”

