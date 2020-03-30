Lions reach deal with WR Geronimo Allison

File-This Jan. 19, 2020, file photo shows Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catching a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Allison. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay.

He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers.

Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.

