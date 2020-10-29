Lions release LB Elijah Lee to clear up roster spot

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Elijah Lee. Detroit made the move Thursday, possibly to make room for cornerback Justin Coleman to return from injured reserve. Lee played on special teams in four games this season. He signed with the Lions in March after playing for the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons. Coleman has been out of the lineup with a hamstring injury since he was hurt in the season-opening loss to Chicago. The Lions would welcome Coleman’s return to bolster much-needed depth in the secondary. Detroit hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
