Lions remove QB Matthew Stafford from Reserve-COVID-19 list

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.

The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.

Detroit plays the Vikings on Sunday. Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) rushes Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) take part in the coin toss with umpire Clay Martin (19) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)





Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. Since the start of last year, Matthew Stafford has had to deal with a health scare involving his wife, his own injury problems — and more recently, a coronavirus test that the team later described as a false positive. It’s been a difficult period for the Detroit star. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

