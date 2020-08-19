Lions rookie Jashon Cornell carted off with serious injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was carted off the practice field after appearing to injure his lower left leg.
Lions coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday that the injury was pretty serious, declining to give more details.
Cornell was hurt during a drill that matched up defensive and offensive linemen.
Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line.
He started 14 games at Ohio State last season and had 63 tackles in 45 games.
