Packers make cuts, trim roster to 53 players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After wrapping up Training Camp earlier in the week, the Packers are closing in on final decisions for the 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season.

Cut day will look slightly different this year, with only 27 players as opposed to the usual 37 being left off the 53-man roster. However, the practice squad has been expanded to a limit of 16 players.

Green Bay is expected to have its practice squad set by 5 p.m. Sunday, before general manager Brian Gutekunst addresses the media.

Reported cuts:

RB Patrick Taylor, Memphis and OL Simon Stepaniak, Indiana (Packers) Other final cuts: OL Jake Hanson, Oregon, S Henry Black, Baylor and waived DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland (Packers)

Official 53-man roster (3:00 p.m.) From the Packers: