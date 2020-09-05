Packers make cuts, trim roster to 53 players

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After wrapping up Training Camp earlier in the week, the Packers are closing in on final decisions for the 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season.
Cut day will look slightly different this year, with only 27 players as opposed to the usual 37 being left off the 53-man roster. However, the practice squad has been expanded to a limit of 16 players.
Green Bay is expected to have its practice squad set by 5 p.m. Sunday, before general manager Brian Gutekunst addresses the media.
Reported cuts:
- 7:15 a.m.: T John Leglue, Tulane (reported by Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journel Sentinel)
- 8:15 a.m.: WR Jake Kumerow, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (reported by Rob Demovsky, ESPN and Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- 8:44 a.m.: WR Darrius Shepard, North Dakota State (reported by Matt Schneidman, The Athletic and Jim Owczarski, Packersnews.com)
- 8:46 a.m.: TE Evan Baylis, University of Oregon (reported by Matt Schneidman, The Athletic)
- 8:50 a.m.: OLB Tim Williams, University of Alabama (reported by Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports)
- 8:57 a.m.: RB Dexter Williams, University of Notre Dame (reported by Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette)
- 9:07 a.m.: WR Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders, CFL (reported by Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated and Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journel Sentinel)
- 9:14 a.m.: OLB Tipa Galea’i, Utah State (reported by Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- 9:23 a.m: FB John Lovett, Princeton (reported by Adam Caplan, Sirus XM Radio)
- 9:24 a.m.: OL Cody Conway, Syracuse (reported by Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- 9:25 a.m.: OL Zach Johnson, North Dakota State (reported by Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette)
- 9:27 a.m.: DL Delontae Scott, SMU (reported by Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated)
- 9:31 a.m.: CB Stanford Samuels, Florida State (reported by Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Matt Schneidman, The Athletic)
- 9:35 a.m.: Krys Barnes, UCLA (reported by Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated)
- 9:36 a.m.: CB DaShaun Amos, University of East Carolina (reported by Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette)
- 10:00 a.m.: RB Damarea Crockett, University of Missouri (reported by Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- 10:59 a.m.: WR Malik Turner, University of Illinois (reported by Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- 11:30 a.m.: DT Willington Previlion, Rutgers (reported by Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- 2:12 p.m.: OLB Greg Roberts, Baylor (reported by Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette)
- 2:20 p.m.: T Alex Light, Richmond (reported by Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated)
- Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List: ILB Curtis Bolton (reported by Matt Schneidman, The Athletic),
- Reserve/Non-football injury: RB Patrick Taylor, Memphis and OL Simon Stepaniak, Indiana (Packers)
- Other final cuts: OL Jake Hanson, Oregon, S Henry Black, Baylor and waived DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland (Packers)
Official 53-man roster (3:00 p.m.) From the Packers:
- QB (3): 12 Aaron Rodgers, 8 Tim Boyle, 10 Jordan Love
- RB (4): 33 Aaron Jones, 30 Jamaal Williams, 28 AJ Dillon, 32 Tyler Ervin
- WR (5): 17 Davante Adams, 13 Allen Lazard, 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 19 Equanimeous St. Brown, 86 Malik Taylor
- TE (4): 89 Marcedes Lewis, 85 Robert Tonyan, 87 Jace Sternberger, 81 Josiah Deguara
- OL (9): 69 David Bakhtiari, 63 Corey Linsley, 65 Lane Taylor, 77 Billy Turner, 74 Elgton Jenkins, 71 Rick Wagner, 62 Lucas Patrick, 73 Yosh Nijman, 76 Jon Runyan
- DL (5): 97 Kenny Clark, 94 Dean Lowry, 96 Kingsley Keke, 95 Tyler Lancaster, 90 Montravius Adams
- ILB (4): 58 Christian Kirksey, 54 Kamal Martin, 42 Oren Burks, 44 Ty Summers
- OLB (5): 55 Za’Darius Smith, 91 Preston Smith, 52 Rashan Gary, 56 Randy Ramsey, 53 Jonathan Garvin
- CB (6): 23 Jaire Alexander, 20 Kevin King, 39 Chandon Sullivan, 37 Josh Jackson, 29 Ka’dar Hollman, 48 Kabion Ento
- S (5): 31 Adrian Amos, 26 Darnell Savage, 24 Raven Greene, 25 Will Redmond, 36 Vernon Scott
- Spec (3): 2 Mason Crosby, 6 JK Scott, 43 Hunter Bradley