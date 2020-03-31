Most NFL teams extend ticket payment deadlines due to virus

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, football fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. At a time when America is trying to cope with the financial fallout created by the deadly coronavirus, the renewal of NFL season tickets is not exactly a high priority in the midst of soaring unemployment, business closures and a volatile stock market. Most teams understand this, and have acted accordingly. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW YORK, NY. (AP) — At a time when America is trying to cope with the financial fallout created by the deadly coronavirus the renewal of NFL season tickets is not exactly a high priority.

Not in the midst of soaring unemployment, business closures and a volatile stock market. Most teams understand this and have acted accordingly.

28 of the 32 NFL clubs have reached out to season ticket holders with the offer of extending the next deadline for payment or negotiation on a case-by-case basis.

The deadline in Denver has already passed, and the 49ers, Bengals and Cowboys apparently are operating in business-as-usual mode.