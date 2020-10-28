Newly acquired DE Griffen can’t join Lions until next week

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen celebrates after the team’s win in an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Detroit Lions have acquired Griffen from the Cowboys for a conditional draft pick. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday night, Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen will not be available to practice or play until next week due to NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions acquired Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2021 draft pick on Tuesday night.

NFL protocols require players who join a new team to begin testing for six days before they can enter the franchise’s facilities.

Detroit will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) tackles Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) and Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) await result of the coin toss before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Dallas Cowboys’ Everson Griffen (97) and fellow teammates console quarterback Dak Prescott, center, right, as team medical staff and first responders prepare to cart him off the field after Prescott suffered a leg injury running the ball against the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) rolls out under pressure by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) celebrates their 40-39 win against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) talk between plays during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) laughs with a trainer while taking a break during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) fumbles as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, left, during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Odenigbo recovered the fumble. Odenigbo’s progression from the practice squad accelerated last season with regular playing time and made an even bigger leap forward this spring when stalwart Everson Griffen did not re-sign with the team. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive end Everson Griffen (97) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen, center, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

