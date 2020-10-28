Newly acquired DE Griffen can’t join Lions until next week

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen will not be available to practice or play until next week due to NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Lions acquired Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2021 draft pick on Tuesday night.
NFL protocols require players who join a new team to begin testing for six days before they can enter the franchise’s facilities.
Detroit will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.
