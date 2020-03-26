NFL hosts webinar to help current, former players in crisis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NFL hosted a virtual meeting for current and former players along with their significant others to share financial advice and answer questions in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.

About 200 people participated in the hour-long webinar on Thursday.

The program provided information on budgeting, keeping businesses running and managing investments in the fluctuating stock market.

University of Michigan professor Len Middleton says he worked with colleagues at the school, NFL and Money Management International to put the program together on short notice.

Middleton says he also invited Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL players to participate.

