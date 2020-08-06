Packers announce no fans at first two homes games of 2020 season

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams runs to the endzone for his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting communities throughout the world, the Packers announced that no fans will be allowed to attend the first two home games at Lambeau Field this season.

The organization will re-evaluate after that to see if fans will be allowed to attend later games.

The Packer’s third home game will be played on November 1st against the Minnesota Vikings.

The status of the virus will be taken into heavy consideration when a decision is made.

