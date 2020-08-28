Packers believe continuity can help them get over the top

by: STEVE MEGARGEE

FILE – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are counting on consistency to get them over the top after finishing a game away from the Super Bowl three of the last six years. Green Bay returns much of the nucleus of a team that went 13-3 and won the NFC North while benefiting from good fortune. The Packers’ offseason moves indicated they believe they already have enough talent to contend for a Super Bowl berth.  They drafted with an eye on their long-term future. Their free-agent additions mostly filled holes created by established starters heading elsewhere.

