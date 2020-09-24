Packers’ Davante Adams unsure of his status for Saints game

NFL

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams tries to get away from Detroit Lions’ Will Harris during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay, Wisc. (AP) – Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams says he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be able to play Sunday night at New Orleans after leaving the Packers’ previous game early with a hamstring injury. Adams left the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half and didn’t practice Wednesday. Sunday night’s Packers-Saints game features two of the NFL’s most prolific receivers in Adams and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas. But injuries could prevent either guy from playing. Thomas missed the Saints’ 34-24 loss at Las Vegas on Monday with an ankle injury.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories