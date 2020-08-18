Packers’ Gary, Savage look to make strides in second seasons

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers’ hopes of developing a championship-caliber defense would get a boost if their two first-round draft picks from last year made major strides in their second seasons. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary couldn’t earn much playing time and safety Darnell Savage Jr. won a starting spot but had to fight through an injury during their rookie seasons. The two former Big Ten players are eager to take a step forward and build on what they learned last year.(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The Green Bay Packers’ hopes of developing a championship-caliber defense would get a boost if their two first-round draft picks from last year make major strides in their second seasons.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary couldn’t earn much playing time and safety Darnell Savage won a starting spot then had to fight through an injury in their rookie years.

The two former Big Ten players are eager to take a step forward and build on what they learned. Green Bay chose Gary 12th overall and traded up nine spots to take Savage 21st in the 2019 draft.

