Packers keeping running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are keeping running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team has re-signed Ervin, The Packers claimed Ervin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3.

He played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for Green Bay last season.

Ervin averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns for Green Bay during the regular season.

The Houston Texans selected Ervin out of San Jose State in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.