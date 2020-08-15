Packers, Kenny Clark agree to four-year extension

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJMN) – Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark just got PAID.

Clark has agreed to a four-year extension for $70 million dollars that guarantees him $25 million at the signing. Clark will make $37 million over the first two years of the deal. That’s a lot of cheese. The deal makes Clark the highest paid nose-tackle in league history.

Clark is entering his fourth season with the Packers and is coming off his first pro bowl season. Clark is showing steady progression and is only 24 years old. in 2019, he racked up 62 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Clark was an anchor to a much improved defense in 2019, allowing just 19.6 points per game last season, Green Bay was the No. 9 in total defense.

With Clark in the fold for the foreseeable future, along with the addition of key free agents and the continued development of the Packers younger athletes, the Packers defense should continue garnering respect throughout the lead.

Latest Stories