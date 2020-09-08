Packers place linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 06: Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes the ball under pressure from Kamal Martin #21 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter of the game on October 6, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Iowa defeated Minnesota 48-31. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The start to the season for rookie Kamal Martin is not going as planned. The Packers announced they placed the linebacker on injured reserve. The Green and Gold also put corner back Kabion Ento on the IR as well.

Martin had knee surgery last Wednesday, according to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Martin had been playing quite well in training camp, and competing for the starting inside linebacker spot alongside veteran Christian Kirksey.

With this in mind, the Packers have signed corner back Parry Nickerson. Nickerson was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, he played in 16 games with 2 starts for the Jets, with 19 tackles, 16 solo and a pass defensed. He was traded on August, 31, 2019 to the Seattle Seahawks. He spent part of last season on the practice squads of both Seahawks and the Jacksonville Jaguars before being promoted to the Jaguars’ active roster.

He played in four games with one start for the Jaguars.

Nickerson will wear No. 35 for the Packers.

Latest Stories