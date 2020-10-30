Packers RB Aaron Jones ruled out of Sunday’s game against Minnesota

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones reacts after his first down run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his second straight game due to a calf injury. Jones has not been practicing all week and it was confirmed by the Packers Friday afternoon. That means the Packers backfield will feature Jamal Williams and 2020 second-round draft pick, A.J. Dillon.

Williams filled in nicely as the main ball carrier last week in the Packers win over the Houston Texans. Williams finished with 19 carries, 77 yards, and a TD. He was also a weapon in the passing game catching 4 passes for 37 yards.

Dillon still has yet to have a breakout game due to lack of opportunity as the third running back on the depth chart, but the Packers are hoping to see flashes with more carries that led them to take the 6’0, 247 lb back out of Boston College with their 2nd pick.

Cornerback Kevin King has also been ruled out and WR/RB Tyler Erving and LT David Bakhtiari will both be game-time decisions.

“I know they’re doing everything in their power. But, we want to make sure they’re 100% before we throw them back out there,” said Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur.

The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at 1pm ET. The Packers defeated the Vikings, 43-34, in week one of the season.

