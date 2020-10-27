Packers RB Williams forming quality tandem with Jones

Green Bay, Wisc. (AP) – Green Bay’s Jamaal Williams understands the opportunities that could await him in the offseason. But he’s instead focusing on the here and now while teaming up with Aaron Jones to form one of the NFL’s top running-back tandems. Williams showcased his array of talents Sunday as Green Bay’s offense didn’t miss a beat without the injured Jones. Williams ran for 77 yards, caught five passes for 37 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. Jones and Williams are in the last years of their respective contracts.

