Packers’ Rodgers, Adams to challenge young Vikings CBs again

NFL

by: STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers lanza el balón en el juego ante los Texans de Houston el domingo 25 de octubre del 2020. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Green Bay, Wisc. (AP) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams are coming off big performances in a 35-20 victory over the Houston Texans. They have the type of matchup and experience edge Sunday to pick up right where they left off. The Minnesota Vikings have started rookie cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney in each of their last three games. Dantzler’s status is uncertain after going on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Rodgers and Adams picked this young secondary apart in a 43-34 season-opening victory at Minnesota.

