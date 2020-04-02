Packers sign former Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind. The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season. Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season.

Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 25-year-old Funchess spent his first four pro seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft.

The move gives Aaron Rodgers an additional target to complement three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams.

