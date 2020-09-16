Packers’ Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort

Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive back Cameron Dantzler (27) in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Green Bay, Wisc. (AP)- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the opening week of the season showcasing the traits that have inspired such exhilaration and exasperation. Valdes-Scantling had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He also dropped two passes early in the second half to continue a troubling pattern for the 2018 fifth-round pick from South Florida. Yet his overall production backed up the praise Valdes-Scantling’s teammates have given him throughout the past few weeks as he attempts to bounce back from a disappointing finish to his 2019 season.

