Packers will have no fans at first two home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced that Lambeau Field will not host fans during the first two games of this season.
The Packers say they will reevaluate after the first two home games. “We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy says.
Murphy also acknowledges that Lambeau Field will “not be the same” without fans in the stands.
If the Packers can transition to hosting fans at Lambeau later this season, season ticket holders who opted in the opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2020-2021 season will receive instructions about the purchasing process at a later date.
The Packers are planning to make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games in as safe a manner as possible.
