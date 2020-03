FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. The Carolina Panthers have worked out a deal with Teddy Bridgewater to replace quarterback Cam Newton. A person familiar with the deal says Bridgewater is taking a three-year, $63 million contract after winning all five of his starts for New Orleans last season.(AP Photo/Mark Black, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t release financial terms.

Bridgewater replaces Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.