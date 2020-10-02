Report: Lazard out indefinitely after core muscle surgery

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the Packers’ best offensive weapons could be out for a significant amount of time.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, wide receiver Allen Lazard underwent surgery for a core muscle injury this week and will be out indefinitely.

Green Bay’s No. 2 wide receiver racked up a career-high 146 yards on six catches in the Packers’ Sunday night win at New Orleans.

The third-year player had emerged from an undrafted rookie to a reliable option for Aaron Rodgers last year, despite not making the initial 53-man roster in 2019. Last season, Lazard amassed 477 yards on 35 receptions, becoming a dynamic option behind All-Pro Davante Adams.

Lazard did not leave Sunday night’s game against the Saints and addressed the media afterwards without any mention of an injury.

Green Bay has not moved Lazard to injured reserve as of Thursday.

