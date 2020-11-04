Reports: Packers, 49ers game uncertain due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – COVID-19 may mean the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers won’t take the field on Thursday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced the Packers have reported no new positive COVID-19 test results as of Wednesday morning.

All clear on the #Packers' COVID-19 tests from Tuesday, per source. On track to travel to San Francisco for tomorrow night's game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020

The team reported no new positive tests on Tuesday either.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are now facing problems with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, the 49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID-19 test results.

49ers shut down their facility one day before they’re scheduled to play the Packers. https://t.co/1KNsWDjf1U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

There are currently no other details regarding the shut down.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Packers running back AJ Dillon had tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers later placed Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list. Dillon played in the Sunday game against the Viking.

The Packers won’t just be short Dillon for Thursday’s game – both running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin have been ruled out after being deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon.

That leaves the Packers with Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams as their options at running back. Aaron Jones has missed the last two games due to calf injury, but was listed as limited in Monday’s practice estimations.

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is also battling with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin announced its football game against the Purdue Boilermakers for Saturday, Nov. 7 has been canceled.

In a tweet from the football team, it says football activities remain paused and there is a total of 27 active COVID-19 cases within the team, 15 student-athletes and 12 staff.

This comes after last weekend’s game against Nebraska was also canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers team.

The university plans to release another update on November 7.

