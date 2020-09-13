Rodgers in MVP form as Pack top Vikings, 43-34

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – With no fans in U.S. Bank stadium, it was no problem for Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. He looked to be in mid-season form from the opening kick-off of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers went 32 for 44 through the air throwing for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns. In their second year under head coach, Matt LaFleur, the Packers offense looked much more confident in a scheme that focuses on an equal balance between the run and the pass.

Aaron Jones led the Packers on the ground finishing with 66 yards on 16 carries and a score. Davante Adams was in the zone all game. He finished with 14 catches for 156 yards and 2 TD’s.

On the defensive side, Jaire Alexander, finished with 4 tackles, including a safety and 1 interception. The Packers host the Detroit Lions next Sunday at 10pm ET.

