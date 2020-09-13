Rodgers in MVP form as Pack top Vikings, 43-34

Green Bay, Wisc. (WJMN) – With no fans in U.S. Bank stadium, it was no problem for Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. He looked to be in mid-season form from the opening kick-off of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers went 32 for 44 through the air throwing for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns. In their second year under head coach, Matt LaFleur, the Packers offense looked much more confident in a scheme that focuses on an equal balance between the run and the pass.
Aaron Jones led the Packers on the ground finishing with 66 yards on 16 carries and a score. Davante Adams was in the zone all game. He finished with 14 catches for 156 yards and 2 TD’s.
On the defensive side, Jaire Alexander, finished with 4 tackles, including a safety and 1 interception. The Packers host the Detroit Lions next Sunday at 10pm ET.
