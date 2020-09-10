Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason

Green Bay, Wisc. (AP) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says all those Zoom sessions during this unusual offseason improved his comfort level with the offense and his working relationship with second-year coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers hopes to demonstrate the benefits of those conversations when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota. Rodgers has built his Hall of Fame-caliber career by dominating these divisional matchups. The Packers have gone 47-18-1 in games Rodgers has played against NFC North teams. That includes a perfect 6-0 record last year.
Latest Posts
- Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint to start NFL season
- Will the Chiefs and Texans kneel to kick off the NFL season?
- Gov. Whitmer outlines mask requirements for organized sports
- What to expect when the NFL kicks off its 2020-2021 season on Thursday
- WMU Athletics creates diversity task force