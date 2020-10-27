Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The way that the Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not go how the Green and Gold wanted it to. The Green Bay Nation gang breaks down what happened against the Bucs and what the Packers can do to fix it.

Looking ahead to the Texans, how do the Packers jumpstart their defense? Especially with a quarterback like Deshaun Watson.