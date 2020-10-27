Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Phillip Gaines (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes. The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

