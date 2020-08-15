Stafford, Smart donate $500,000 to UGa diversity program

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart have contributed a total of $500,000 to an athletic department program focused on diversity and social justice.

University President Jere W. Morehead says the initiative will “promote an inclusive culture” among all members of the athletic association, including student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Among the initial gifts were a $350,000 commitment from Stafford and his wife Kelly.

Stafford played with the Bulldogs from 2006-08 and has been with the NFL’s Detroit Lions since 2009.

Smart and his wife Mary Beth pledged $150,000 toward the program.

