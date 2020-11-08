UPDATE: Packers add rookie QB, linebacker to COVID-19 reserve list

FRIDAY 11/6/2020 3:08 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have officially put two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after reports surfaced that a linebacker receive a positive test result on Friday.

Reports surfaced earlier in the day on Friday that linebacker Krys Barnes had tested positive after playing in Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

There is a chance, based on the timing, that Krys Barnes could be eligible to come off the COVID-19 list by their next game. As for the calf strain, he wasn’t able to get an MRI because he tested positive, so it’ll be a few days until he can learn the severity of his injury. https://t.co/J2ewbfueS4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

The Packers have sinced placed Barnes and rookie quarterback Jordan Love have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

There is no word yet whether Love has tested positive for COVID-19.

Original Story: Packers linebacker tests positive for COVID-19, per reports

FRIDAY 11/6/2020 12:07 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Green Bay Packers player has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that a Packers player that took the field last night received the positive result Friday morning.

No new positives in Denver, SF, Houston or Philly, per sources.



However, there is one Packers’ player who played last night who tested positive today, per source.



There also are two positives in Cincinnati (on bye) and one in Chicago, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

Per NFL testing, players won’t receive their test results until a day after they are tested.

Later in the day Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport linebacker Krys Barnes is the player that tested positive.

There is a chance, based on the timing, that Krys Barnes could be eligible to come off the COVID-19 list by their next game. As for the calf strain, he wasn’t able to get an MRI because he tested positive, so it’ll be a few days until he can learn the severity of his injury. https://t.co/J2ewbfueS4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

Barnes took the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday but left the game after the first half with a calf injury. Rapoport reports that, due to the test results, Barnes would not be able to have an MRI on his calf for “a few days” to determine “the severity of his injury.”

It wasn’t certain that Thursday’s game would happen after both teams received positive COVID-19 test results this week.

The Packers were short numerous players during their 34-17 win over the 49ers.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Packers running back AJ Dillon had tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers later placed Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list. Dillon played in the Sunday game against the Viking.

Both running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were ruled out after being deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon.

The Packers recently announced a continued indefinite hold on hosting fans in Lambeau Field this season.

