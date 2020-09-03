With new contract, Decker now focused on future

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) -- The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday a partnership with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to protect election integrity and promote voter awareness, rights and participation in conjunction with RISE to Vote and the NFL Votes initiative.

The Lions have elected to integrate this programming into their Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice work, first launched in 2018, and historically focused on scholarship funding, social-education programs, and medical aid/health assistance.