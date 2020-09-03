With new contract, Decker now focused on future

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions announced Taylor Decker’s new contract. The previous day, agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed that Decker had agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal including $37.5 million guaranteed. In four seasons on Detroit’s offensive line, Decker has appeared in 55 games and made a strong contribution after the Lions drafted him in the first round in 2016 out of Ohio State. Decker says the contract is a big milestone, but his work isn’t done and he feels he has a lot of good football ahead of him.
