With new contract, Decker now focused on future

NFL

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) finishes stretching before drills at the Lions NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions announced Taylor Decker’s new contract. The previous day, agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed that Decker had agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal including $37.5 million guaranteed. In four seasons on Detroit’s offensive line, Decker has appeared in 55 games and made a strong contribution after the Lions drafted him in the first round in 2016 out of Ohio State. Decker says the contract is a big milestone, but his work isn’t done and he feels he has a lot of good football ahead of him. 

