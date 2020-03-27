Women rising through NFL ranks at many levels

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell greets Saskatchewan equipment manager/team administrator Andrea Eccleston and other participants, including Bear Lake High School offensive coordinator Sam Mullet, right wearing glasses, at the NFL Women’s Forum held in Indianapolis. According to 2019 research by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, there are 73 female vice presidents throughout the league. The NFL’s COO is Maryann Turcke. One-third of the working force in NFL offices is made up of women. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — One-third of the working force in NFL offices is made up of women.

According to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, there are 73 female vice presidents throughout the NFL.

Seven teams list women as owners. Two more — Chicago and Super Bowl champion Kansas City — have a strong female influence at the top.

Last month, the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum was held at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The forum was begun by Sam Rapoport, the league’s senior director of diversity and inclusion. He says that women are now “popping up in roles that were very traditionally only held by males.”

